Overall relations to be normal when elected govt takes power in Bangladesh: Indian army chief
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi addresses his annual Army Day press conference in New Delhi on 13 January 2025
The military relation between Bangladesh and India is prevailing as it was before, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said on Monday.
He further said the overall relations between the two countries will be normal when an elected government assumes power in Bangladesh.
Gen Dwivedi said this while addressing his annual Army Day press conference.
General Upendra Dwivedi stated that Bangladesh is an important strategic partner of India. Any kind of animosity would be pernicious for both the countries. That would not serve anyone’s interests.
The Indian army chief further maintained, “We are neighbours. Both of our countries have to live together. We have to understand each other. Any kind of enmity will not be good for anyone.”
He further said the military relations between the two countries are completely alright.
"But if you ask me about the overall relations between the two countries, I would say it would be normal when an elected government comes," the Indian army chief added.
Explaining the military relations with Bangladesh, Indian army chief General Upendra Dwivedi said he has been maintaining communications with the Bangladesh army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman. They maintained communication during the political changes last August. They even spoke on video call on 24 November.
General Dwivedi stressed that they have been continuing such communications.
The Indian army chief mentioned that the joint military drill has been deferred due to the current situation. This will resume once the situation is stable, he told the media.