DB releases rights activist Mizanur after interrogation

From there he was taken to the DB office on capital’s Minto Road. Later, he was released after interrogation around 4.30pm.
Ashraf Uddin, additional deputy commissioner of DB (Wari division) said to Prothom Alo, "Mizanur Rahman has been released after interrogation on charges of attacking policemen at Jurain area.
He said that they questioned him about some issues during the interrogation.
Mizanur Rahman complained to Prothom Alo, “I faced misbehaviour at the police station. Later, I was interrogated at the DB office. I didn’t face any misconduct there. I told the officers whatever I knew, in reply to their questions.”
Mizanur rahman said, “DB officials deemed my statement given to the media, about the attack on police, provocative. I was questioned about this."
"I told them that I had gone to the scene after one and a half hours of the incident. I only said whatever I got to know from talking to eye-witnesses,” he added.
However, both Shyampur police station officials and DB played hide seek at first over the allegation of picking Mizanur Rahman.
Mizanur’s wife alleged that Mizanur was picked up from in front of a market at Jurain area. A friend of Mizanur also said the same.