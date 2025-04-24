Bangladesh announces 3-day state mourning on passing of Pope Francis
The Bangladesh government has declared a three-day state mourning beginning today, Thursday, following the death of Pope Francis, head of the Catholic Church.
The Cabinet Division issued a notification to this end on Wednesday night.
During the period (from Thursday to Saturday), the national flag will be kept at half-mast at all government, semi-government, autonomous, and educational institutions as well as all government and private buildings across the country and Bangladesh missions abroad.
Special prayers will also be arranged for the Pope’s departed soul.
Pope Francis, an energetic reformer who inspired widespread devotion from Catholics but riled traditionalists, died on Monday at the age of 88.
The Argentine pontiff, leader of the Catholic Church since March 2013, spent 38 days being treated for double pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli hospital before seeming to recover, leaving the facility on 23 March.
The funeral of Pope Francis, whose death prompted an outpouring of grief among Catholics worldwide, will be held on Saturday, according to an announcement from Vatican City.