Parliamentarian's caucus on migration and development reconstituted

A group of Bangladeshi Members of Parliament met in Dhaka on Thursday to restart the Parliamentarian's Caucus on Migration and Development.

The main goal of this group is to work together to make migration safer and to protect the rights of migrant workers, says a press release.

The meeting was organized by the WARBE Development Foundation, which serves as the support team for the group. This organization helps the lawmakers talk about policies, look at facts, and work with different groups to improve how migration is handled.

The meeting started with a presentation by Jasiya Khatoon, the Director of WARBE, who explained the history and future goals of the parliamentary group.

She talked about how the group aims to bring together many different people, including community organisations, trade unions, private businesses, United Nations Agencies, and Government Departments.

They also want to connect with overseas communities, recruiting agencies, the media, and migrant workers and their families to make migration safer for everyone.