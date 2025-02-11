DU disaffiliated 7 colleges with no prior consultation: Wahiduddin 

In this regard, the education adviser said he had advised to resolve all issues related to admission and examination of seven colleges. “But I was not prepared that the students will not be admitted from this year.”

He was not even aware of the meeting between the DU authorities and principlals of seven colleges. “"Suddenly, I saw a statement saying admissions to these seven colleges would stop from this year, not the next.”

Professor Wahiduddin admitted that resolving the current situation required broader discussions with all stakeholders. "We will hold discussions with all stakeholders again. We cannot overlook the students. Their academic career must continue, and the quality of education must be improved.”