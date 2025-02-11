DU disaffiliated 7 colleges with no prior consultation: Wahiduddin
Education adviser Professor Wahiduddin Mahmud has said the Dhaka University (DU) authorities did not consult him before announcing their decision to immediately stop admitting students to seven colleges under their affiliation.
While speaking to the media at a programme at North South University on Tuesday, he also noted that they were not prepared that the DU will stop admitting students from the current academic year.
In the face of a movement by students of seven colleges, the Dhaka University authorities announced the disaffiliation of the seven colleges with effect from the ongoing 2024-25 academic year. Hence, the DU will no longer admit students to these colleges.
The decision has created uncertainty regarding the admission process for the seven colleges. With the bachelor admission season already underway, questions have arisen about which institution will oversee the admission of students to these colleges.
In this regard, the education adviser said he had advised to resolve all issues related to admission and examination of seven colleges. “But I was not prepared that the students will not be admitted from this year.”
He was not even aware of the meeting between the DU authorities and principlals of seven colleges. “"Suddenly, I saw a statement saying admissions to these seven colleges would stop from this year, not the next.”
Professor Wahiduddin admitted that resolving the current situation required broader discussions with all stakeholders. "We will hold discussions with all stakeholders again. We cannot overlook the students. Their academic career must continue, and the quality of education must be improved.”