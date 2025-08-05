Screening of Prothom Alo’s documentary
I believe Sheikh Hasina’s last days will be spent in India: Asif Nazrul
Law adviser Professor Asif Nazrul said unarmed people fleeing or begging for life cannot even be killed in a war but these incidents happened during July uprising.
"Even in war, some acts are forbidden. You cannot kill someone who is fleeing, who is unarmed, or writhing in pain. Under any law in the world, this is a war crime.
But during the July uprising, we saw people being shot while fleeing. A man begging for his life, hands folded, was shot at close range. A person writhing in death agony was shot in the head. Bodies were burned," Asif Nazrul said.
He made these remarks at a special screening and formal launch event of "Bloodied Highway: The Jatrabari Massacre", a new investigative documentary by Prothom Alo, marking one year since the July uprising.
The event was held today, Tuesday, at Prothom Alo’s office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.
Asif Nazrul expressed doubt that even if Sheikh Hasina is brought to justice, it may not be possible to bring her back to the country.
"We know who the main accused is—the main criminal. I don't know if I should say this, but I believe her final days will be spent in India. We may never get her back. But even if we can ensure that she lives on in the hearts of the Bangladeshi people with the hatred they feel for her, that alone would be a form of justice. There is so much pain, so much grief, so much rage. From that hatred, that anger, there is hope—that such a ruler will never rise again in this country through reforms. We are trying our best—we are leaving no stone unturned," he added.
Asif Nazrul also criticised the police’s role during the uprising.
"Whoever transformed the police into such an inhumane, reckless, and brutal force—how monstrous must she be? What kind of inhumanity does that reflect? Perhaps only the Israeli forces treat Palestinians this way... A disciplined force of this country, funded by my taxes, has been turned into a force like the Israeli military—one that can kill me this way."
The law adviser stated that there is abundant footage of indiscriminate killings during the July uprising.
"Had we used Sheikh Hasina’s standard of justice, this trial would’ve been completed in 4 or 5 months. But we are conducting a thorough investigation, reforming laws, and ensuring justice in a manner that is accepted nationally and internationally, so that no questions arise even after 20 or 30 years. Sometimes it feels like the day this trial is completed will be one of the most happy days of our lives," Asif Nazrul added.
The law adviser said that when he took charge of the law ministry, many well-wishers warned him he would be the most criticised as law and home ministries are the places where criticism is directed.
"You all know why I’ll be at risk. But I have no regrets. Allah has given me this great opportunity to serve. To the best of my knowledge, neither I nor my team have shown any negligence in fulfilling our duties. We have no intention to commit injustice. Justice must be exemplary. Insha’Allah, I hope Sheikh Hasina's trial will be concluded while we are still in office," Asif Nazrul said.
Following the screening, journalist David Bergman commented that the documentary is undoubtedly a commendable piece of investigative journalism.
"It’s the kind of story that truly touches people’s hearts," he said.
Moshahida Sultana, Associate Professor in the Accounting Department at Dhaka University, said, "After witnessing such scenes, one is left speechless. During the last authoritarian regime, we saw how the national flag was used in various propaganda. One part of the documentary shows someone wearing a flag on their forehead being shot in the head. What could be more tragic than that?"
On 5 August, during a mass uprising by students and mass people, the Awami League government was overthrown.
Prothom Alo produced a 35-minute investigative documentary on what transpired that day in Jatrabari. The documentary shows how people were indiscriminately killed, using videos recorded by protesters, CCTV footage, and photographs collected over five months.
These materials were later analysed to create the documentary, directed by Prothom Alo’s Senior Content Creator Abdullah Al Hossain. The event was hosted by Prothom Alo executive editor Sajjad Sharif.