I believe Sheikh Hasina’s last days will be spent in India: Asif Nazrul

Law adviser Professor Asif Nazrul said unarmed people fleeing or begging for life cannot even be killed in a war but these incidents happened during July uprising.

"Even in war, some acts are forbidden. You cannot kill someone who is fleeing, who is unarmed, or writhing in pain. Under any law in the world, this is a war crime.

But during the July uprising, we saw people being shot while fleeing. A man begging for his life, hands folded, was shot at close range. A person writhing in death agony was shot in the head. Bodies were burned," Asif Nazrul said.

He made these remarks at a special screening and formal launch event of "Bloodied Highway: The Jatrabari Massacre", a new investigative documentary by Prothom Alo, marking one year since the July uprising.

The event was held today, Tuesday, at Prothom Alo’s office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka.