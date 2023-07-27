Foreign ambassadors interfere because of you: Momen tells journalists

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said foreign ambassadors 'interfere' in different internal affairs of Bangladesh because of journalists.

The minister made this remark while answering queries from newsmen at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Thursday afternoon.

Twelve embassies including US and UK in Dhaka and European Union issued a statement over the attack on Asraful Hossen alias Hero Alom who was MP candidate in the by-polls of Dhaka-17. Italy was among them.