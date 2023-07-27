Foreign ambassadors interfere because of you: Momen tells journalists

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has said foreign ambassadors 'interfere' in different internal affairs of Bangladesh because of journalists.
The minister made this remark while answering queries from newsmen at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Thursday afternoon.
Twelve embassies including US and UK in Dhaka and European Union issued a statement over the attack on Asraful Hossen alias Hero Alom who was MP candidate in the by-polls of Dhaka-17. Italy was among them.
Abdul Momen said, "We have not said anything over this issue. We have a sense of etiquette. Why will you discuss dirty? You are always in search of something dirty. Your habit has turned bad."
In reply to another question whether the politicians have no liability, the foreign minister said, "This has been created for a long time. We don't like this culture."
We have held a meeting with our ambassadors. We said in the meeting that many countries have limited knowledge about our country. The foreign ministry has prepared 10 briefings on different issues including human rights, democracy, election process and the election commission. We have said to share these.
Asked if any step has been taken to stop the statement of foreigners or interference, he mentioned the meeting with Bangladesh ambassadors in the European Union during the visit of the prime minister.
