Attack on Hero Alom: Foreign minister expresses anger over statement of 12 embassies

Twelve embassies including the US in Dhaka have issued a statement over the attack on Hero Alom who was MP candidate in the by-polls of Dhaka-17.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed anger over the joint statement by the foreign missions.

When asked about the matter at the foreign minister's office on Wednesday afternoon, getting furious, he said, "I don't know."

Describing the diplomats as activists, the foreign minister asked, "Do they issue statements when people are killed in America? Does the United Nations do the same? Have they ever said why people are killed in America?"