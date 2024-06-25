Japan seeks sign defence deal to sell arms to Bangladesh

Different bilateral issues will be discussed in the meeting while priorities will be on assessing the decisions made during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to Tokyo, said the foreign ministry officials to Prothom Alo.

The ministry sources said trade and commerce, investment, infrastructural development, connectivity, agriculture, Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), defence and maritime security issues are also likely to get importance in the meeting.

Apart from this, Rohingya crisis and security issues will also be raised in the context of declining situation in Myanmar.

Japanese defence equipment manufacturers have been showing keen interest to sell arms for the last few years while delegates from several companies of the East Asian country already visited Bangladesh to this end, said diplomatic sources.

Speaking about this, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen told Prothom Alo Bangladesh and Japan have agreed to elevate the bilateral relations to strategic level. Bangladesh is one of the four countries that Japan included in the OSA project for the first time last year. The country has already shared a draft of the defence agreement with Bangladesh.

Wishing not to be named, a senior official told Prothom Alo that the two countries have been in discussion over the defence agreement but it would take time to finalise this.