Attack on Prothom Alo-The Daily Star: London Bangla Press Club strongly condemns

The London Bangla Press Club, a representative organisation of Bangla-language media professionals in the United Kingdom, has strongly condemned and expressed deep concern over the vandalism and arson attacks on the offices of Bangladesh’s national dailies Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, as well as the assault on Nurul Kabir, editor of New Age.

The condemnation and concern were conveyed in a joint statement issued on Saturday by the Press Club’s President Muhammad Zubair, General Secretary Taisir Mahmud, and Treasurer Saleh Ahmed.

According to the statement, following the death of Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi, a vested group carried out planned attacks on Thursday night on the offices of Prothom Alo at Karwan Bazar and The Daily Star on Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue in the capital.

In addition to the Dhaka offices, Prothom Alo offices in Kushtia, Khulna, and Sylhet were attacked and vandalised. Attempts were also made to attack its offices in Chattogram, Bogura, and Barishal. On the same night, Nurul Kabir, editor of New Age, was harassed and physically assaulted in front of The Daily Star office.