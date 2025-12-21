Attack on Prothom Alo-The Daily Star: London Bangla Press Club strongly condemns
The London Bangla Press Club, a representative organisation of Bangla-language media professionals in the United Kingdom, has strongly condemned and expressed deep concern over the vandalism and arson attacks on the offices of Bangladesh’s national dailies Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, as well as the assault on Nurul Kabir, editor of New Age.
The condemnation and concern were conveyed in a joint statement issued on Saturday by the Press Club’s President Muhammad Zubair, General Secretary Taisir Mahmud, and Treasurer Saleh Ahmed.
According to the statement, following the death of Inqilab Moncho convener Sharif Osman Hadi, a vested group carried out planned attacks on Thursday night on the offices of Prothom Alo at Karwan Bazar and The Daily Star on Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue in the capital.
In addition to the Dhaka offices, Prothom Alo offices in Kushtia, Khulna, and Sylhet were attacked and vandalised. Attempts were also made to attack its offices in Chattogram, Bogura, and Barishal. On the same night, Nurul Kabir, editor of New Age, was harassed and physically assaulted in front of The Daily Star office.
The Press Club leaders said they were deeply concerned and strongly condemned the arson attacks on the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star, the vandalism at media institutions across the country, and the recent reprehensible assaults on editors and journalists. Such attacks, they said, constitute a direct assault on independent media, freedom of expression, and the public’s right to information, and pose a serious obstacle to the country’s democratic progress.
In the statement, the leaders of the London Bangla Press Club expressed their heartfelt solidarity with the affected media institutions and journalists, saying the organisation stands beside them during this difficult time. They also demanded the swift identification of those involved in the attacks and called for exemplary punishment through an impartial investigation.
The Press Club leaders further expressed deep sorrow and anger over the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho. They described Hadi as a brave soldier dedicated to democracy, saying he laid down his life on that very path, setting a unique example. They demanded that the killers and those who orchestrated the murder from behind the scenes be identified and brought to justice with exemplary punishment.
In the statement, the leaders urged everyone, amid the current crisis, not to fall prey to provocation, and called for restraint, patience, and responsibility. They said Bangladesh is home to media outlets representing diverse ideologies, and differences of opinion must be addressed through reasoned debate and the right to expression. Violent attacks, they stressed, can never be a solution.