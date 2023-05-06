Is the city ready for a bigger one?

There is a similarity between two earthquakes that occurred this year and two others occurred 211 years ago.

In 1812, two consecutive earthquakes hit the vicinity of Dhaka in April and May.

Although their magnitude could not be verified, it was learned that the two quakes caused massive damage in two areas of Dhaka.

Moderate to strong quakes take place in places with earth fissures every 200 to 250 years. Experts have warned of a growing risk of earthquakes in Dhaka and adjacent areas that may cause a large-scale damage.