Harun and Biplob among 81 police officers still absconding
Since the student–public uprising of 5 August last year, 81 police officers remain absconding from their workplaces.
According to sources at Police Headquarters, 137 police officers were absent from duty across the country following the mass uprising. Of them, 56 have since returned to their posts, while the rest remain on the run.
Among those still absconding are several senior officers, many of whom face allegations of abuse of power and human rights violations during the tenure of the former Awami League government. Various sources indicate that a section of them has fled abroad to avoid arrest.
Police Headquarters confirmed that among the absconders are 3 officers of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) rank, 10 Additional DIG, 11 Superintendents of Police (SP), 9 Additional SP, 5 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP), 27 Inspectors, 8 Sub-Inspectors (SI), 3 Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) and 5 Constables.
Notable absconders
Prominent absconding officers include former Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Mohammad Harun ur Rashid, former DIG of Dhaka Range Syed Nurul Islam, former DIG of Chattogram Range Noor-e-Alam Mina, Additional DIG at Police Headquarters Proloy Kumar Joardar, former Joint Commissioner of DMP Biplob Kumar Sarker, S.M. Mehedi Hasan, Sanjit Kumar Roy, former Deputy Commissioner of DMP’s Gulshan Division Rifat Rahman Shamim, former Additional Deputy Commissioner Iftekhairul Islam, former Additional Deputy Commissioner of DMP’s Detective Branch Mishu Biswas, former Assistant Commissioner of DMP’s Ramna Division Golam Ruhani, former Superintendent of Police of Dhaka District Md. Asaduzzaman, former Superintendent of Police of Narayanganj Golam Mostafa Russell, former Officer-in-Charge (OC) of DMP’s Rampura Police Station Mashiur Rahman, former OC of Gulshan Police Station B.M. Farman Ali, former OC of Pallabi Police Station Apurbo Hasan, and former OC of Dhaka District Kazi Mainul Islam.
On 7 August, a notification issued by the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs stated that departmental proceedings were underway against 40 officers from DIG to Inspector rank for deserting their posts. Police medals previously awarded to them were also revoked.
In addition, under the Government Servants (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2018, several police officers accused of the punishable offence of “escaped” have already been temporarily suspended from service.
63 arrested, including former IGP, DMP commissioner, GMP commissioner, former OCs of Dhaka
Police Headquarters reported that 63 officers, including senior officials, have so far been arrested in cases relating to the mass uprising. Those who were still in service were placed under temporary suspension and are currently imprisoned.
Among the arrested are former Inspectors General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and A.K.M. Shahidul Haque, former DMP Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia, former Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Commissioner Mollah Nazrul Islam, Additional DIG Moshiur Rahman, former Deputy Commissioner of DMP’s Wari Division Md. Iqbal Hossain, former Deputy Commissioner of DMP’s Mirpur Division Jasim Uddin Molla, former Additional SP of Dhaka District Md. Abdullahil Kafi, former OC of Gulshan Police Station Mazharul Islam, and former OC of Jatrabari Police Station Abul Hasan.
Additional IGP (Crime and Operations) Khondaker Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that all arrests were carried out on the basis of specific evidence.
Additional IGP (Crime and Operations) Khondaker Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that all arrests were carried out on the basis of specific evidence.
A senior official at Police Headquarters added that departmental cases against those imprisoned police officers have not yet been initiated due to procedural complications.
Cases and accused officers
Police headquarters reported that in connection with indiscriminate firing, killings and other incidents during July–August last year, criminal cases have been filed against 1,490 police officers under the Code of Criminal Procedure.
On 4 August, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) published an observation-based research report titled “One Year After the Fall of the Authoritarian Government: Expectations and Realities.” The report stated that, in the 11 months following the government’s fall, 761 cases were filed across the country against police officers for incidents of firing and killings. These cases named 1,168 accused, including seven former Inspectors General of Police (IGP). Of these, 61 individuals have been arrested.
Additional Inspector General of Police (Crime and Operations) Khondaker Rafiqul Islam told Prothom Alo that charge sheets would be submitted against those police officers accused in cases of murder and other offences, based on evidence. Once charge sheets are filed, they will formally come under the jurisdiction of the law.
Attached-OSD-forced retirement
According to sources at Police Headquarters, due to their controversial roles, 86 police officers of various ranks have been attached to different units over the past year, while 82 have been made Officers on Special Duty (OSD). In addition, 55 police officers of varying ranks have been sent into compulsory retirement.
Those sent into compulsory retirement include, Additional IGP of the Special Branch (SB) Md. Monirul Islam; Additional IGP at Police Headquarters Atiqul Islam; Additional IGP of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Mohammad Ali Mia; Rector of Police Staff College Mallick Faqrul Islam; Additional IGP at Police Headquarters Selim Md Jahangir; Additional IGP of Tourist Police Mir Rezaul Alam; Additional IGP of Police Telecom Y.M. Belalur Rahman; and DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman.
Many of the cases filed against police officers nationwide were indiscriminate. He explained that it would have been more acceptable if cases were filed following investigation against those directly involved in command, planning or whose actions led to casualties.Professor Muhammad Omar Faruk of the Department of Criminology and Police Science at Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University
Commenting on the overall situation, Professor Muhammad Omar Faruk of the Department of Criminology and Police Science at Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Tangail, stated that many of the cases filed against police officers nationwide were indiscriminate. He explained that it would have been more acceptable if cases were filed following investigation against those directly involved in command, planning or whose actions led to casualties. Because of broad-brush cases, many within the force are living in fear, with the risk that innocent individuals may also be adversely affected. This, he noted, is having an impact on police morale. He further emphasised that the government must take effective measures to overcome this situation.