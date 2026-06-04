Woman’s partially decomposed body recovered from Mirpur flat; husband, 2 daughters reside in Canada

Police recovered the body on Tuesday afternoon. Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday morning, Md Emdadul Haque, Inspector (Investigation) of Pallabi police station, said that officers from the police station recovered the body after receiving a report through the national emergency service hotline, 999. They found the body lying on a bed inside the flat.

Authorities have sent the body to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College for a post-mortem examination.