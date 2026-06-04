Woman’s partially decomposed body recovered from Mirpur flat; husband, 2 daughters reside in Canada
Police have recovered a body of a woman, aged approximately 55, from a flat in Mirpur, Dhaka.
Police said that the body had undergone significant decomposition. Her husband and two daughters currently reside in Canada.
Police recovered the body on Tuesday afternoon. Speaking to Prothom Alo on Thursday morning, Md Emdadul Haque, Inspector (Investigation) of Pallabi police station, said that officers from the police station recovered the body after receiving a report through the national emergency service hotline, 999. They found the body lying on a bed inside the flat.
Authorities have sent the body to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College for a post-mortem examination.
Md Emdadul Haque further stated that the woman's husband and two daughters had been living in Canada for a long period.
The woman had been residing in her father's flat. She returned to Bangladesh from Canada 12 years ago and had been living alone since then.
Police said that relatives discovered the body after opening the door to the flat and subsequently informed the emergency service by calling 999.
Due to the advanced state of decomposition, investigators could not immediately determine whether the body bore any signs of injury.
The woman's sister lived on the fourth floor of the same building. According to police, the woman's nephew last spoke with her on the night of 26 May.