Deal signed with Russia for procuring two police helicopters

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan was the chief guest of the signing ceremony, while senior secretary of Public Security Division, Mustafa Kamal Uddin, Russian ambassador to Bangladesh, Alexander Mantytsky and other officials were present.
Earlier on 27 Octorber, Bangladesh Police received the final approval from the cabinet committee on public purchase (CCPP) to procure two Russian helicopters.
On 6 October, the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) gave in principle its approval to the proposal.
As per the proposal, the Bangladesh Police Directorate will procure the Russian Mi-171A2 model helicopters from Russian firm JSC Russian Helicopters under a G2G contract at a cost of Tk 4.28 billion.
On 10 February this year, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Bangladesh Police and helicopter manufacturer JSC Russian Helicopters for the purchase of helicopters on a government-to-government (G2G) basis.