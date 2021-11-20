Deal signed with Russia for procuring two police helicopters

Bangladesh Police have signed an agreement with JSC Russian Helicopters to procure two MI-171A2 helicopters, to enhance the capacity and efficiency of the law enforcement agency and ensuring better public safety, reports UNB.

Inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and director general of JSC Russian Helicopters Andrey Boginskiy signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on Friday, according to a media release of Police headquarters.