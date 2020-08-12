‘Decision on collecting coronavirus vaccine, trial of Chinese shot soon’

The decision on allowing the human trial of coronavirus vaccine from China in Bangladesh will be taken next week in consultation with the prime minister, health minister Zahid Maleque said on Wednesday.

The health minister came up with the information at a meeting of the cabinet committee, held virtually.

Zahid Maleque said US companies like Moderna, which are there in the race to develop coronavirus vaccines, are in negotiations with other countries to supply their vaccines.

He said, “The companies would provide vaccines to the countries that are already making advance payments for their vaccines. We’re also in talks with these companies. The decision on signing contracts or making advance payments with them (companies) will also be taken in consultation with the prime minister.”

“We’ve a meeting with the prime minister next week,” said the minister.

At the meeting, he said, the decision will also be taken whether China will be allowed to carry out the human trial of their vaccine in Bangladesh.

He said if the meeting decides about conducting the trial of the Chinese vaccine, it will also be finalised on how many people it will be conducted and how much money China will provide to Bangladesh in this case and on what terms and conditions China will be allowed to do so.

Sinovac Research and Development Co Ltd, a Chinese company, has filed an ‘appeal’ through icddr,b to Bangladesh health authorities for conducting phase-3 clinical trial of its vaccine in Bangladesh and it is currently pending with Bangladesh’s health ministry, said health services division secretary Abdul Mannan Abdul Mannan on 4 August.

The company has informed that it will initially conduct vaccine trial on 4,200 health workers of seven COVID-19 dedicated hospitals in Bangladesh, Mannan said.

A global race is on to develop a vaccine for COVID-19. There are now more than 140 vaccines being tested around the world, according to the World Health Organisation.