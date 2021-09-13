Decision to keep CNG re-fuelling closed from 5pm to 11pm suspended

Authorities have put off a decision to keep CNG re-fuelling stations closed every day during 5:00pm to 11:00pm peak hours of electricity supply from 15 September, reports UNB.

“We have suspended the decision until further notice and asked the Petrobangla to discuss the issue with stakeholders, especially CNG station owners, to take the decision,” state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid told UNB in the evening.