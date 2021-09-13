Decision to keep CNG re-fuelling closed from 5pm to 11pm suspended

Earlier a meeting resolution, distributed by the public relations officer of the ministry Aslam Alam, said the CNG re-fuelling stations will remain shut from 5:00 pm to 11:00 pm from 15 September.
He said the state-owned Petrobangla took the decision following a resolution made in a virtual meeting of the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources on 19 July this year.
The meeting was presided over by Nasrul Hamid and attended by the prime minister’s energy advisor, said a letter of the ministry.
Official sources said the move came against the backdrop of the government’s decision to operate gas-fired power plants to generate electricity.
Meanwhile, a press release of the ministry issued in the evening said Petrobangla will hold a meeting with CNG station owners on Tuesday to take a decision on the issue.