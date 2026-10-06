He reached Libya, held hostage and later returned empty-handed

Following an agreement made for Tk 1.2 million to send someone to Italy, an individual was taken via New Delhi, India, Colombo, Sri Lanka, and Sharjah, UAE to Egypt. From there, the person was sent to Libya across remote deserts and mountain borders.

He was held in a so-called 'game room' and subjected to physical and mental torture, with the contract money being extorted.

Later, when detained by Libyan law enforcement, members of the fraudulent group demanded an additional Tk 600,000 from the family for his release.

In the human trafficking case related to this incident, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the police arrested two members of the trafficking gang.

On Monday afternoon, CID conducted an operation in front of the Civil Aviation Welfare Market at the Ashkona Hajj Camp in the Airport Police Station area of the capital and arrested the two individuals.

The arrested individuals are Md Atiqur Rahman Thomas (32) and Md Badiul Alam Bhuiyan alias Belal (54).