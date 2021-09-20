Dengue cases likely to come down within a month: LGRD minister

The minister was speaking at “BSRF Dialogue” organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the secretariat.
Replying to a question, Tajul Islam said, “This year, dengue cases marked a sharp rise as compared to the previous two years and the main reason behind it is Covid restrictions and Eid holidays.”
There was no planed initiative to control mosquitoes in 2019 and the country witnessed as many as 1,405 dengue cases despite some steps were taken in 2020, said the minister adding “We witnessed rise in deaths and cases in 2021. The main reason behind the outbreak is climate change.”
“Many children died of dengue and many people lost their relatives this year. We don’t want to lose anyone and we’ll take steps from this years’ experience.”
Referring to the foreign tour of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayor during dengue outbreak, Tajul said the DSCC mayor went abroad due to family problem and he had informed me about it.
Talking about the Detailed Area Plan (DAP), the LGRD minister said it is expected to be finalised in December.
“There is no scope to build Dhaka like other beautiful cities in the world as many high-rise buildings have already been built in an unplanned way and it is the abode of about 20 million people. We can’t ask people to leave Dhaka forcibly. That’s why we are expanding civic amenities to the urban areas,” said the minister.
Speaking about the development and the renovation works during monsoon, Tajul said “We are thinking about it and the process to take action against those involved in irregularities is underway.”
