Dengue cases likely to come down within a month: LGRD minister

The minister was speaking at “BSRF Dialogue” organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the secretariat.

Replying to a question, Tajul Islam said, “This year, dengue cases marked a sharp rise as compared to the previous two years and the main reason behind it is Covid restrictions and Eid holidays.”

There was no planed initiative to control mosquitoes in 2019 and the country witnessed as many as 1,405 dengue cases despite some steps were taken in 2020, said the minister adding “We witnessed rise in deaths and cases in 2021. The main reason behind the outbreak is climate change.”