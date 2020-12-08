Dense fog halts ferry services on Shimulia-Banglabazar route

Ferry services on Shumulia-Banglabazar remained suspended from early Tuesday due to poor visibility caused by dense fog.

Prafulla Chouhan, manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC), said the ferry services remained suspended from 12:30am due to poor visibility.

Two ferries got stuck in the middle of the Padma River, causing immense suffering to the passengers.

Several hundred vehicles are waiting to cross the river.

Ferry services on the route have been disrupted for the last three days due to poor visibility caused by dense fog in the advent of winter season.