Four-day DC conference begins tomorrow

On the first day of the conference, seven sessions will take place, including inaugural session and open discussion and five working sessions.

On the second day on 4 March, the DCs will call on Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at JS Bhaban. A total of nine sessions will be held on that day.

On the third day on 5 March, seven sessions will be held.

On 6 March, the DCs will call on Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan at Supreme Court Bhaban. A total of seven sessions will be held on that day.

The cabinet secretary said in the annual conference of 2023, a total of 212 short, medium and long term decisions were taken and 130 of those have been implemented and disposed while 82 others are being implemented.

The rate of implementation or disposal is 62 per cent, he added.