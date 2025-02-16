Chattogram WASA: 2 more projects with borrowed funds, first one pending

Chattogram WASA has developed a mega plan for sewage disposal, dividing the city into six zones or catchments: Halishahar, Kalurghat, Fatehabad, East Baklia, North Kattali, and Patenga.

Work is already underway in the Halishahar catchment, and the two newly approved projects will cover Kalurghat, Baklia, and North Kattali. This means work is set to begin in four of the six zones.

Experts warn that WASA has a history of failing to complete projects on time without cost overruns, raising similar concerns about the two new projects. They emphasise that government oversight will be crucial.

According to official documents, WASA has undertaken 10 major projects over the past decade to improve water supply and sewerage systems. Of these, eight have been completed at a total cost of Tk 82.57 billion, while work on the remaining two is still ongoing at a cost of Tk 58.02 billion. To fund these major projects, Tk 67.19 billion has been borrowed from foreign organisations.