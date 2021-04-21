DGHS asks physician to show ID for movement during lockdown

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has sought assistance from the law enforcement agencies to facilitate the movement of physicians and health professionals during the lockdown imposed by government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Apart from this, DGHS has also asked the physicians and health professionals to keep their identity cards with them and show if the law enforcers want.

Mohammad Robed Amin, line director of the non-communicable disease of DGHS, made this disclosure in a bulletin issued on Wednesday.