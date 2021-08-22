DGHS vows action in instances of vaccine stealing

Director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), ABM Khurshid Alam said on Sunday that actions will be taken if any of the officials of the health directorate are found to be involved in the recent incident of selling Covid vaccines in some of the cities in the country including Dhaka, reports UNB.

He said this while talking to the news agency during a visit to National Institute of Neurosciences & Hospital in Dhaka.