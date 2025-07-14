Film screening, drone show at Shaheed Minar today on July Women's Day

As part of the month-long July revival programme on the anniversary of the July Uprising, a film screening, performance of July songs and drone show will be arranged on the Central Shaheed Minar premises at 6:00pm today.

Cultural Affairs Ministry is going to organise the events.

The event will begin with the national anthem to be followed by screening of a TVC produced by Women and Children Affairs Ministry on the martyred women of July, said an official handout.

Then films titled "You Failed to Kill Abrar Fahad", "July Women" and "July Bishad Sindhu" produced by the Cultural Affairs Ministry will be screened.