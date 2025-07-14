Film screening, drone show at Shaheed Minar today on July Women's Day
As part of the month-long July revival programme on the anniversary of the July Uprising, a film screening, performance of July songs and drone show will be arranged on the Central Shaheed Minar premises at 6:00pm today.
Cultural Affairs Ministry is going to organise the events.
The event will begin with the national anthem to be followed by screening of a TVC produced by Women and Children Affairs Ministry on the martyred women of July, said an official handout.
Then films titled "You Failed to Kill Abrar Fahad", "July Women" and "July Bishad Sindhu" produced by the Cultural Affairs Ministry will be screened.
There will be remembrances of the women of the July martyr families and the July female fighters.
The programme will feature artistes Sayan, Parsa Mahzabin and Elita Karim and bands - Ella La La, F Minor and Samageet.
After the July songs, a drone show based on the July Uprising and Prelude will be performed. After the drone show, the roar of resistance of the July girls will be echoed in replica again from various halls of Dhaka University.
The participation of all women, including teachers and students of all schools, colleges, public and private universities, is especially expected in the event.