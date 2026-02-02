Chattogram port operations stall over NCT deal
Negotiations are underway over a long-term concession agreement to operate the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) with DP World, a port operator from the United Arab Emirates.
The bargaining, which began on Thursday at the office of the Public–Private Partnership Authority in Dhaka, is expected to lead to the signing of the contract within a few days after final approval.
While the agreement awaits signing, workers and employees at Chattogram Port have been observing work stoppages in protest against the deal. Due to the strike, the port witnessed near paralysis for almost eight hours for the second consecutive day yesterday, Sunday.
Because of the work stoppage, container and cargo loading and unloading activities at the port’s General Cargo Berth (GCB) were completely suspended for eight hours. Operations at the Chittagong Container Terminal (CCT) and the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) were also disrupted.
Over the past two days, workers and employees observed work stoppages for eight hours each day, totalling 16 hours. Container and cargo handling and clearance operations resumed after the strike ended at around 4:00 pm on Sunday.
Meanwhile, the port authority has begun taking countermeasures against the protesters. In two separate orders issued Sunday, 12 employees were transferred to the Pangaon Inland Container Terminal in Keraniganj, Dhaka, and the Kamalapur Container Depot.
With this, a total of 16 employees were transferred over Saturday and Sunday. The transfer orders state that the postings were made for urgent official and operational needs. However, protesters allege that the transfers are being used to suppress the movement.
Protesting the leasing process and the transfers, the demonstrators announced another eight-hour work stoppage today, Monday, starting at 8:00 am. This time, however, the strike has been called under the banner of the “Chattogram Bandar Rokkha Sangram Parishad (Chattogram Port Protection Struggle Council),” instead of the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal.
Mohammad Humayun Kabir, coordinator of the BNP-backed labour organisation Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal, said in a press release that he announced the programme as the coordinator of the struggle council.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Mohammad Humayun Kabir said, “Because of the movement, the port authority is transferring employees one after another. The movement against the leasing process and the transfers will intensify. The work stoppage will continue today, Monday, as well.”
The New Mooring Container Terminal, the port’s largest terminal, was constructed in 2007. The port authority has invested a total of Tk 27.12 billion in phases for the construction of the terminal and installation of equipment. The majority of the port’s import-export containers are handled through this terminal.
At present, the terminal is being operated by Chittagong Dry Dock Limited, an organisation of the Bangladesh Navy. Until it is handed over to a foreign operator, Chittagong Dry Dock Limited is supposed to continue operating the terminal.
Protests in Dhaka as well
Calling the initiative to lease out the New Mooring Terminal contrary to national interests, an organisation named “Students for Sovereignty” has demanded its cancellation.
At a press conference held Sunday afternoon at Madhur Canteen of Dhaka University, the organisation’s leaders said that the decision was being rushed ahead of elections due to the interests of a local and foreign syndicate.
They also alleged that administrative pressure, transfers and various forms of harassment are being used to suppress the movement of Chattogram Port workers. Present at the press conference were the organisation’s convener Muhammad Ziaul Haq, joint convener Muhiuddin Rahat, and office secretary Saiful Islam.
Port authority’s position on the issue
Sunday afternoon, the port’s director (administration), Md Omar Faruk, spoke to journalists in front of the port building. When asked about the New Mooring Terminal agreement, he said the process was being conducted through the government’s Public–Private Partnership Authority (PPPA) in accordance with PPP guidelines. He said there was no information yet about the signing of any contract.
Stating that it was inappropriate to begin protests and programmes before the contract was signed, he added that such work stoppages were having some impact on the port’s normal operations.
Regarding the transfer of employees, Omar Faruk said the postings were part of a regular process carried out for urgent official requirements.