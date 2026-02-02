Chattogram port operations stall over NCT deal

Negotiations are underway over a long-term concession agreement to operate the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) with DP World, a port operator from the United Arab Emirates.

The bargaining, which began on Thursday at the office of the Public–Private Partnership Authority in Dhaka, is expected to lead to the signing of the contract within a few days after final approval.

While the agreement awaits signing, workers and employees at Chattogram Port have been observing work stoppages in protest against the deal. Due to the strike, the port witnessed near paralysis for almost eight hours for the second consecutive day yesterday, Sunday.

Because of the work stoppage, container and cargo loading and unloading activities at the port’s General Cargo Berth (GCB) were completely suspended for eight hours. Operations at the Chittagong Container Terminal (CCT) and the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) were also disrupted.