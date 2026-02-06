Pakistan seeks 4-nation regional forum involving Bangladesh

After China’s seven-month-long effort to form a regional alliance involving Bangladesh and Pakistan failed due to Dhaka’s reluctance, Pakistan has now proposed a new regional cooperation framework bringing together Bangladesh, China and Myanmar.

If Bangladesh agrees, Pakistan wants to move quickly to advance the initiative through a meeting in Islamabad.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Islamabad say that in the final week of January, Pakistan formally placed the proposal for a four-country meeting before top Bangladeshi authorities. Preparations were even made to convene a meeting of foreign ministry officials from Bangladesh, China and Myanmar in Islamabad before the 12 February general election.