Massive corruption in Tk 730m project

Diseases which are transmitted to humans from animals are called ‘zoonotic’ diseases. Diseases like anthrax, diphtheria and rabies fall under this category. The Department of Livestock Services (DLS) has implemented a project worth Tk 730 million to prevent zoonotic diseases. Of that, Tk 320 million has been spent for lab construction and purchasing equipment. However, the lab has not been opened even after six months of completion of the project. Even the equipment worth Tk 170 million is yet to be unwrapped.

The officials at the DLS do not have the answer as to whether the lab will open or by when it will be in operation. The DLS has not appointed any expert manpower to run the lab either. Although the entire fund allocated for the project has been spent, it is not coming to any work.

Apart from the wastage of people’s money, there have been allegations of massive corruption in the project. The biggest corruption was in the purchase of equipment worth Tk 170 million. Although the equipment was supposed to be purchased from the USA, it was purchased from China. There is also evidence of using fake stickers on many of the equipment. The chemical reagents are also getting expired before the launching of the lab. The information came up in an investigation conducted by the fisheries and livestock ministry. Although a year has passed since the submission of the investigation reports, no action has been taken against anybody.