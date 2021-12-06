Dhaka, Delhi created model relations: Momen

Terming 6 December a historic day, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday said Bangladesh and India have created a model of relationship by resolving major issues peacefully, reports UNB.

“It’s a historic day and truly a Maitri Dibash (Friendship Day). We’ve (Bangladesh-India) created a model of relations between two countries,” he said at a discussion organised by the Sector Commanders Forum (SCF) at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.