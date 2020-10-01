Dhaka for joint efforts to tap potentials of South Asia

Bangladesh has called for joint efforts in the region to develop together for long-term stability and sustainable development saying the region offers vast potentials for mutual benefits, reports UNB.



"Bangladesh has mooted that we must focus on the countries of South Asia, sub-regionally, as in BBIN or regionally as in SAARC and Bimstec and harness all available synergies and vast potentials of this region for mutual benefits," said state minister for foreign affairs M Shahriar Alam.



The state minister made the remarks at an extraordinary meeting on Thursday virtually pointing out three basic strengths of the South Asian sub-region which they need to be collectively capitalised for a better tomorrow.



He said regional cooperation is one of the top foreign policy priorities of the government of Bangladesh since they firmly believe that it is essential that all the countries of the region develop together.



These are development vision, diversification of economy and huge internal market.



Shahriar said the government of Bangladesh under the leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina has undertaken a development vision to transform Bangladesh into a developing country by 2021, a developed one by 2041 and a prosperous delta by 2100.



Other South Asian countries are implementing similar programmes like Bhutan's five-year plan and Nepal's special drive to attract FDI.



"We need to formulate public policies and realign resources so that the development visions could be implemented without much hindrance," Shahriar said.



