Dhaka hopes democratic process to be upheld in Myanmar

“As an immediate and friendly neighbour, we would like to see peace and stability in Myanmar,” said a Bangladesh foreign ministry statement after Myanmar military appointed a general as acting president this morning.

The statement said Bangladesh firmly adheres to and promotes democratic ethos.

The foreign ministry said Dhaka has been persistent in developing mutually beneficial relations with Naypyidaw and working with Myanmar for the voluntary, safe and sustained repatriation of the forcefully displaced Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh.

“We expect these processes to continue in right earnest,” read the statement.