Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri train inaugurated

The 'Mitali Express', a cross-border train connecting Bangladesh's capital Dhaka with India's New Jalpaiguri, was inaugurated by prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Saturday, reports UNB.

It was inaugurated at a programme at the prime minister's Office in Dhaka. The distance between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri is 595 kilometres.



The train will leave for New Jalpaiguri every Monday and Thursday from Dhaka. From India, it will leave every Sunday and Wednesday.



A ticket of AC chair will cost Tk 2,705, AC seat Tk 3,805, and AC berth Tk 4,905. Passengers can get on from Chilahati too. From there, it will cost Tk 1,235. The train will start running once the situation becomes normal.