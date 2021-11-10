Dhaka, Paris sign letter of intent on defence training, technology transfer

Bangladesh and France have signed a letter of intent (LoI) on defence cooperation as the two countries stated their will to further develop the defence and security component of their partnership.

"Yes, we did it [signed it]. However, it relates to training and technology transfer," Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told UNB.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and French president Emmanuel Macron had a bilateral meeting on Tuesday and discussed the issues of mutual interest and cooperation.

To that end, the two countries agreed to strengthen dialogue and continue their cooperation, particularly in the area of training, which was launched during this visit.

They committed to stepping up cooperation in the area of defence equipment based on the needs expressed and each party’s ability to respond to them, including through capacity building and potential technology transfer in this regard, according to a joint statement.

At the invitation of French president Emmanuel Macron, prime minister Sheikh Hasina is making an official visit to France from 9 November.