Dhaka shares security risks due to Rohingya crisis with Paris

Bangladesh has highlighted the potential security risks from the Rohingya crisis for the region and urged the international community to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis, reports UNB.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and French president Emmanuel Macron had a bilateral meeting on Tuesday and discussed issues of mutual interest, including the Rohingya crisis.

The two countries underscored the need to ensure funding for the United Nations’ joint response plan for the Rohingya in Bangladesh and enable their voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return to Myanmar as soon as possible.