Dhaka wants to hear good news on Teesta from Delhi: Foreign secy

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Wednesday said Bangladesh wants to hear a positive news on Teesta water sharing and simultaneously continue discussion on water sharing of other common rivers.

"Ball (on Teesta) is in India's court. We will surely want to see that it gets resolved. We know the Indian central government and state government are yet to fully agree on Teesta," he said after a meeting with Executive Committee of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB).

Bangladesh and India will hold the foreign office consultations (FOC) on 29 January to have comprehensive meeting on the entire gamut of bilateral relations

Masud Momen will leave for New Delhi on Thursday.

During his meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla, the two sides will discuss cooperation in the post-COVID era, including vaccine issue, border management, trade and investment, water resources, security issues, power cooperation such as in renewable energy, connectivity, development cooperation and increasing people-to-people ties.