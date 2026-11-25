108 BGB platoons deployed in 8 districts, more than half in Gopalganj
A total of 108 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been deployed in eight districts, including Dhaka, to maintain law and order and ensure public security. More than half of them, 56 platoons, have been deployed in Gopalganj.
The information was disclosed in a press release issued by the BGB on Wednesday.
According to the release, 18 platoons have been deployed in Savar and Ashulia in Dhaka, six in Narayanganj, 18 in Gazipur, two in Bhaluka of Mymensingh, 56 in Gopalganj, three in Chattogram and one in Cox’s Bazar. Another four platoons have been kept on standby for deployment.
Acting on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the deployed BGB personnel are performing their duties in coordination with the respective district administrations and other law enforcement agencies.
Security and surveillance have been stepped up at key installations, industrial zones and other important locations in the districts concerned. BGB personnel are working to prevent any disorder, violence or activities that could threaten public safety.
Technology-based surveillance is being maintained through the monitoring cell at BGB headquarters to closely monitor and coordinate the situation on the ground. Live video footage captured by drones, body-worn cameras and other modern equipment is being monitored round the clock.
The BGB said its personnel were performing their duties with professionalism, discipline and patience, while continuing their regular responsibilities along the border and maintaining law and order within the country.
The force reaffirmed its commitment to taking necessary precautionary measures to protect the lives and property of the public, ensure the smooth movement of people and the uninterrupted conduct of daily activities, and deal with any unforeseen situation.