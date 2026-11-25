According to the release, 18 platoons have been deployed in Savar and Ashulia in Dhaka, six in Narayanganj, 18 in Gazipur, two in Bhaluka of Mymensingh, 56 in Gopalganj, three in Chattogram and one in Cox’s Bazar. Another four platoons have been kept on standby for deployment.

Acting on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the deployed BGB personnel are performing their duties in coordination with the respective district administrations and other law enforcement agencies.

Security and surveillance have been stepped up at key installations, industrial zones and other important locations in the districts concerned. BGB personnel are working to prevent any disorder, violence or activities that could threaten public safety.