20,773 local election observes approved to monitor election: EC

The election commission (EC) has approved 20,773 local election observers to oversee the election across the country in the next parliamentary election slated for 7 January.

Of them, 517 observers got approval centrally while 20,256 in field level, said Shariful Alam, director (Public Relation) of the EC, on Thursday.

The EC gave the approval according to the relevant law, he said.

The central election observers can collect their identity cards and stickers for vehicles from the EC Secretariat while others have to collect cards and stickers from the offices of the returning officers, he said.

A committee will be formed with the returning officers and assistant returning officers, and they will provide the cards and stickers after proper examination following guidelines, said the PR director.