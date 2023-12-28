20,773 local election observes approved to monitor election: EC

The election commission (EC) has approved 20,773 local election observers to oversee the election across the country in the next parliamentary election slated for 7 January.
Of them, 517 observers got approval centrally while 20,256 in field level, said Shariful Alam, director (Public Relation) of the EC, on Thursday.
The EC gave the approval according to the relevant law, he said.
The central election observers can collect their identity cards and stickers for vehicles from the EC Secretariat while others have to collect cards and stickers from the offices of the returning officers, he said.
A committee will be formed with the returning officers and assistant returning officers, and they will provide the cards and stickers after proper examination following guidelines, said the PR director.
An election observer from approved organisations should submit their attested copies of the SSC or its equivalent examinations, one passport size and another stamp size photo and an application form to the returning officers and the assistant returning officers.
After scrutiny, the returning officers and the assistant returning officers will make a list of valid observers as per the guideline and provide identity cards and stickers.
No one will be allowed to handover it to others and if any observer is found involved in any political party or is appointed as a polling agent by the local election agents or campaign committees, then no card can be issued by appointing him as an observer, said Shariful.
No one other than an authorised observer can travel in a vehicle with a sticker reading 'Election Commission Observer’, he added.
No stickers will be issued for motorbikes.