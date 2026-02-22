S Jaishankar invites Khalilur Rahman to visit India
Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has invited the new Foreign Minister, Khalilur Rahman, to visit Delhi at a convenient time.
This invitation was conveyed by the Indian High Commissioner, Pranay Verma, during a courtesy meeting with Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Sunday afternoon.
In a statement issued in the evening, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned that Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma, on behalf of his government, expressed the readiness to work closely with the new government of Bangladesh to further advance bilateral cooperation.
Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman highlighted Bangladesh's intention to build a forward-looking and balanced partnership for the welfare of both countries' people based on mutual interests.
Both sides agreed to maintain regular and constructive communication to further strengthen bilateral relations.