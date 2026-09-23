TikTok videos fuel growth of ‘teen gangs’, armed displays

Concern over five groups and retaliatory attacks

On 29 August 2025, police detained 21 members of a teen group called King Squad at the KTCC field in the Housing area. They were aged between 15 and 21. According to police, the group had announced on Facebook that it was preparing for a confrontation with a rival group. During a subsequent operation, police seized machetes, Chinese axes, hockey sticks and rods from them.

Police do not have an updated list of teen gang groups in Cumilla district. However, an inquiry found that five groups, including King Squad, are currently the most talked-about in Cumilla city.

The other four are Squad, or Ratan Group, Eagle, CBK and Crime Setup. There are also two groups known as Apu and Sabbir. Some people, however, describe these as sub-groups because many of their members also move around with other groups.

Police records also contain examples of members of the same group associating with multiple groups. For example, after Tanzim Abdullah was arrested with locally made weapons on 11 October 2024, police said he led six sub-groups: CBK, CBK Danger Zone, CBK Junior, CBK Special and two others. If these are counted as six independent gangs, the total number of gangs would be even higher.

On 22 April 2025, a case was filed naming three members of Ratan Group and around 50 unidentified people over an alleged attempt to hack Nafiz Amay to death in the Ranir Kuthi area beside Dharmasagar. Relatives said one of Nafiz’s hands was almost severed and that he sustained injuries to various parts of his body.

A friend of Nafiz, speaking to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity, said Nafiz had protested the previous day after another young man was injured by Saiful. In retaliation, 30 to 40 people led by Ratan and Saiful attacked him, the friend said. After the attack, when Ratan and his associates went into hiding, CBK, Eagle and another unidentified group staged armed displays of strength at Ranir Dighi, Tal Pukur and Court Para on 25 April.

A person familiar with at least five gangs in the city told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that rival groups were trying to move in because Ratan Group had come under pressure.

Two days after the incident, nine people were arrested in a joint operation by the army and RAB in Durgapur and Racecourse, while another nine were arrested in separate police operations. Pistols, revolvers, bullets, locally made weapons and drugs were recovered during the joint operation.