Malaysia labour market: Rights activists call for ensuring transparency

Malaysia remains one of the most important overseas employment destinations for Bangladeshi workers.

Yet the previous recruitment system was plagued by allegations of syndication, limited market access, excessive migration costs, and unequal opportunities for recruiting agencies.

The suspension of recruitment left thousands of aspiring migrants in uncertainty and exposed serious weaknesses in Bangladesh's migration governance.

Many Bangladeshi workers also faced unpaid wages, passport confiscation, contract substitution, poor accommodation, and limited access to justice.

These experiences highlight the urgent need for a recruitment system that protects workers not only before departure but throughout the migration cycle.

The recent diplomatic engagement between Bangladesh and Malaysia presents an important opportunity to rebuild this labour migration partnership.

However, reopening the market should not simply mean resuming worker deployment. It must mark a shift towards a recruitment system that is transparent, accountable, and trusted by workers.