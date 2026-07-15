Trade Union–Civil Society Action Alliance
Malaysia labour market: Rights activists call for ensuring transparency
The Trade Union–Civil Society Action Alliance (TUCSAA) in a statement on Tuesday expresses deep concern over recent developments surrounding Bangladesh's efforts to reopen the Malaysian labour market, says a press release.
While restoring employment opportunities for Bangladeshi workers is an urgent national priority, recent media reports raise important questions about whether the governance failures that led to the previous market closure have truly been addressed.
Malaysia remains one of the most important overseas employment destinations for Bangladeshi workers.
Yet the previous recruitment system was plagued by allegations of syndication, limited market access, excessive migration costs, and unequal opportunities for recruiting agencies.
The suspension of recruitment left thousands of aspiring migrants in uncertainty and exposed serious weaknesses in Bangladesh's migration governance.
Many Bangladeshi workers also faced unpaid wages, passport confiscation, contract substitution, poor accommodation, and limited access to justice.
These experiences highlight the urgent need for a recruitment system that protects workers not only before departure but throughout the migration cycle.
The recent diplomatic engagement between Bangladesh and Malaysia presents an important opportunity to rebuild this labour migration partnership.
However, reopening the market should not simply mean resuming worker deployment. It must mark a shift towards a recruitment system that is transparent, accountable, and trusted by workers.
TUCSAA urges the Government of Bangladesh to move beyond broad Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and pursue clear, enforceable bilateral labour agreements with defined commitments on recruitment procedures, workers' rights, wages, occupational safety, grievance redress, dispute resolution, and joint monitoring.
Such agreements are essential to protecting migrant workers throughout the migration cycle.
Reopening the Malaysian labour market must also be accompanied by broader reforms.
Stronger oversight, transparent recruitment, better coordination among government institutions, modernised skills development, and meaningful participation of trade unions, civil society organisations, and migrant representatives are essential to building a fair and sustainable migration system.
The decisions taken today will shape more than Bangladesh's relationship with Malaysia.
They will influence the country's credibility as a labour-sending nation, affect future negotiations with other destination countries, and determine whether migrant workers continue to bear high migration costs and exploitation or benefit from a system that protects their rights and dignity.
Bangladesh now has an opportunity to show that it has learned from past experience.
TUCSAA calls on the Government to ensure that the reopening of the Malaysian labour market is guided by transparency, accountability, stakeholder participation, and the best interests of migrant workers.
The success of this process should not be measured only by the number of workers deployed, but by the fairness, protection, and dignity they receive.