Diarrhoea condition not easing in eight districts

Since the diarrhoea outbreak at the beginning of last month, the spread of diarrhoea has not subsided in the capital. Now after a month, the number of diarrhoea patients are increasing in different districts across the country including Dhaka.

From the beginning of March the number of diarrhoea patients at International Centre for Diarhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icrrr,b) hospital in Mohakhali started escalating. More than a thousand patients got admitted there on 16 March. And 1,274 patients were admitted within 24 hours on last Friday.

Meanwhile, in first the 16 hours on Saturday the number of patients admitted there stood at 861. Authorities say that among the admitted patients 23 per cent are suffering from acute diarrhoea or cholera.