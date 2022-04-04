Diarrhoea outbreak: 450,000 patients in three months

More than 450,000 people all over the country have been diagnosed with diarrhoea. Of them, more than 55,000 patients have been treated at the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b). Some 23 per cent of the patients admitted at the icddr,b have severe diarrhoea or cholera.

According to the icddr,b and the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), diarrhoea patients are common. However, the number of patients this year is higher than numbers in previous years.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Sunday, director of Communicative Disease Control (CDC) unit of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), “The incidence of diarrhoea is a bit higher than normal. It has become a matter of concern.”

The health emergency operation centre and the control room of DGHS have given a figure on the number of diarrhoea patients across the country from January to March. According to that figure, a total of 461,611 diarrhoea patients were treated at hospitals. Two of them died.