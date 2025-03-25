People long deprived of voting rights during fallen regime: CA

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said the countrymen were long deprived of their voting rights during the fallen Awami League regime.

"...in independent Bangladesh, a just society could not be established yet. For a long time, the countrymen have been deprived of their voting rights," he said while conferring Independence Award-2025 on seven luminaries at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here.

The chief adviser said fascism was formed in the country through a reign of corruption, looting and enforced disappearances and killings.

Turning to black night of 25 March, Prof Yunus said, "Today is 25 March, a day of massacre that is stigmatised in the history of human civilisation".

On this night in 1971, the Pakistani occupation forces mercilessly opened fire on unarmed people, sleeping Bengalees, killing several thousands of people, he said.

Since March 25 of 1971, the chief adviser said the people of this country had built armed resistance against the Pakistani forces and Bangladesh became independent through a nine-month long war.

On the occasion, he recalled with deep respect all the brave martyrs and freedom fighters participated in the war of independence.

