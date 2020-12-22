Disabled should be given priority for vaccines

The prevalence of coronavirus has created a crisis in education, healthcare, employment and all sectors. And the suffering and challenges faced by disabled persons is more than others. That is why special measures should be taken for them and allocations must be made for the implementation of various plans to this end, urged concerned persons.

They said that the disabled must also be provided with stimulus packages. They should also be given priority regarding coronavirus vaccines.

These priorities were highlighted by speakers at a virtual roundtable held on Monday. The roundtable, ‘Disabled persons and emergency assistance: COVID-19 perspective’, was jointly organised by four non-government organisations and Prothom Alo.

The four NGOs, working with disabled persons’ rights, are -- Light for the World, ADD International, CBM International and Centre for Disability in Development (CDD). The international alliance Inclusive Future assisted in organising the roundtable with support from UK Aid.