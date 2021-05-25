Disaster management’s branch offices to remain open Wednesday

The branches or sub-branches of the National Disaster Response Coordination Centre (NDRCC) and Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) of the ministry of disaster management and relief will remain open tomorrow (Wednesday) due to the cyclone Yaas, reports BSS.

It will remain open to collect and exchange cyclone related information across the country, including the coastal areas, according to a press release issued here tonight.

All the officers and employees of the concerned branches are asked to be present in the offices on time on public holidays tomorrow, the

release added.