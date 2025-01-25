Migration cost 3-4 times higher in Bangladesh: Experts

Labour migration experts at a dialogue expressed concern over the high migration cost for the Bangladeshi migrants.

Highlighting the pressing challenges in Bangladesh’s labour migration system, Tasneem Siddiqui, Founding Chair of RMMRU, questioned why it remains flawed despite having numerous policies and regulations.

Referring to the White Paper she said “The collusion of interest among the political regime, private sector, section of top bureaucracy, has compromised the principles of good governance.”

The WARBE Development Foundation, in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and supported by Switzerland, recently hosted a "Dialogue with the Labour Reform Commission for Pragmatic Reform in Labour Migration" at the Department of Labour’s Head Office.

The event has brought together members of the Labour Reform Commission, civil society organisations, trade unions, private sector representatives, and migrant workers to discuss key reforms in labour migration governance.