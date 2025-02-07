Dhanmondi 32: Some removing rods, some collecting scrap to sell
Using a saw, a man was removing rods that were sticking out from chunks of concrete slabs broken off from the house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Dhanmondi road no. 32 in the capital. He removed 6 kg of rods till 10:30 am today, Friday.
When asked what he will do with so many rods, he replied that he will sell them in the market. And, using the money earned from the sales he would have a good meal with his family members. When asked what he does for living, he said that he was a labourer.
Meanwhile a woman was picking out scrap metal from a pile of rubble at the six-storey building right behind Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house. She placed the scrap metal inside the bag she was carrying. When asked what she will do with those, she said she will sell the scrap metal to the junkyard.
A number of people were taking away rods, scrap metal and bricks from the debris at the house on Dhanmondi 32. Most of these people are from low income families.
No demolition has been spotted at the house on Dhanmondi 32 since Friday morning. More than half of the house was demolished to the ground using excavators, cranes and bulldozers between 8:00 pm on Wednesday to 11:00 am on Thursday.
Visiting the house this morning, a crowd of curious people was found there. Many of them were looking inside and around the demolished house. A few were taking selfies also. Many of those who were moving through road no. 32 were slowing down their vehicles to gaze at the house. As the time passed, the crowd of people there kept increasing.
Some people were seen vandalising some parts of the house with hammers. A group of people were cutting rods using saws while another group was taking the rods away. Some people were seen loosening bricks from the house as well.
Agitated student and general people on Wednesday night carried out massive demonstrations surrounding that house on Dhanmondi road no. 32 centering an announcement to publish a speech of ousted prime minister of Awami League, Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India. At one point, the house was vandalised and then set on fire.
An excavator and a crane were brought in as the crowd started demolishing the house on Wednesday night. Then a bulldozer was added the same night. The demolition continued with a blue excavator till 11:00 am on Thursday.
After the vandalism began at Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house on Dhanmondi 32, the first incident of vandalism outside the capital was reported from ‘Sheikh Bari’ in Khulna on Wednesday night. Next, the house of Awami League central leader Mahbubul Alam Hanif was attacked in Kushtia.
Then in the last two days, at least 33 houses and business establishments of Awami League central leaders, former ministers and members of parliament including former president Abdul Hamid were attacked, vandalised and set on fire. Plus, at least fifty murals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and members of the Sheikh family have been demolished. Eight Awami League offices have been vandalised and set on fire as well.