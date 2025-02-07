Dhanmondi 32: Some removing rods, some collecting scrap to sell

Using a saw, a man was removing rods that were sticking out from chunks of concrete slabs broken off from the house of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Dhanmondi road no. 32 in the capital. He removed 6 kg of rods till 10:30 am today, Friday.

When asked what he will do with so many rods, he replied that he will sell them in the market. And, using the money earned from the sales he would have a good meal with his family members. When asked what he does for living, he said that he was a labourer.

Meanwhile a woman was picking out scrap metal from a pile of rubble at the six-storey building right behind Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s house. She placed the scrap metal inside the bag she was carrying. When asked what she will do with those, she said she will sell the scrap metal to the junkyard.