Cyclone Mocha: Flights cancelled at Ctg’s Shah Amanat Airport

The authorities of Chattogram’s Shah Amanat International Airport have suspended the operation of all flights from Friday night due to inclement weather caused by the cyclonic storm Mocha, reports UNB.
As the meteorological department has advised the maritime ports of Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram to show great danger signal 8, the authorities concerned decided to suspend operation of all flights from 6:00am Saturday till 12:00pm Sunday, said Director of the airport, Group Captain Taslim Ahmed.
Besides, the Chattogram port authorities issued Alert-4 instead of Alert-2 due to the inclement weather while all ships were taken to safety. The port authorities also suspended port operation from Friday night.
Md Omar Faruk, secretary of Chattogram port, said 16 ships, which were anchored at the jetty for unloading goods and containers, have been asked to leave the jetty by Saturday morning.
According to the latest weather bulletin, the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha over east central Bay and adjoining area is likely to intensify further, move in a North-Northwesterly direction and cross Cox’s Bazar-North Myanmar coast by 6:00pm on Sunday (14 May).