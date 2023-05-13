Cyclone Mocha: Flights cancelled at Ctg’s Shah Amanat Airport

Md Omar Faruk, secretary of Chattogram port, said 16 ships, which were anchored at the jetty for unloading goods and containers, have been asked to leave the jetty by Saturday morning.

According to the latest weather bulletin, the very severe cyclonic storm Mocha over east central Bay and adjoining area is likely to intensify further, move in a North-Northwesterly direction and cross Cox’s Bazar-North Myanmar coast by 6:00pm on Sunday (14 May).