Cox's Bazar-bound Parjotak express journey cancelled at midnight

Bangladesh Railway ultimately cancelled the journey of the Parjotak express to Cox's Bazar as floodwater did not recede from the railway tracks.

At around 12:45 am on Tuesday night, the Railway East Zone's Pahartali Control Room confirmed that the train's journey from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar had been cancelled.

Officials at the control room said they had issued the cancellation order for the Chattogram–Cox's Bazar section at around 11:30 pm. Passengers travelling on that route will receive full refunds of their fares.

However, many passengers had already begun leaving the train before the official cancellation announcement. Many chose to continue their journey to Cox's Bazar by road.