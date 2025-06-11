Tourist surge raises fresh COVID-19 concerns in Rangamati
With the emergence of a new sub-variant of COVID-19 in neighbouring countries, Bangladesh’s health authorities have issued a fresh nationwide alert, prompting the Rangamati district health department to swing into action.
The picturesque hill district of Rangamati, a magnet for tourists year-round, is currently teeming with holidaymakers taking advantage of the Eid-ul-Azha vacation.
The hilly district of Rangamati is a tourist area surrounded by hills, forests and the Kaptai Lake and the influx of tourists and the movement of boats on the Kaptai Lake is causing new concerns in the health department.
During this Eid-ul-Adha holiday, a large gathering of travel enthusiasts has occurred, which raises concerns about the risk of coronavirus transmission in Rangamati.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) recently issued an emergency directive urging all regional health offices to strengthen COVID-19 preparedness.
Following the directives of DGHS, the Rangamati health department has initiated comprehensive measures to tackle any possible outbreak.
Instructions have been sent to health officials in every upazila within Rangamati to prepare accordingly which include ensuring adequate supplies of masks, gloves and personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers, setting up health desks at boat terminals and preparing to provide care for infected patients.
Besides, public awareness campaigns are being intensified to promote health guidelines.
Citizens are being reminded to wash hands regularly with soap, wear masks to cover the nose and mouth, maintain a distance of at least three feet from infected individuals and avoid touching the face with unwashed hands.
People are also urged to use tissues or cloths while sneezing or coughing.
Contacted, Rangamati Civil Surgeon Dr. Nuayes Khisa said, “We have already held preparatory meetings to address the COVID-19 situation. People should follow health protocols seriously to avoid another wave.”
He also advised all showing symptoms to stay at home and to seek medical attention if symptoms become severe.
During the peak of the pandemic, Rangamati recorded 757 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths.
With a high volume of visitors during this Eid holiday, the health department fears a possible resurgence.
Officials hope to maintain control so that the district can avoid disruption to its normal life and tourist activities.