Tourist surge raises fresh COVID-19 concerns in Rangamati

With the emergence of a new sub-variant of COVID-19 in neighbouring countries, Bangladesh’s health authorities have issued a fresh nationwide alert, prompting the Rangamati district health department to swing into action.

The picturesque hill district of Rangamati, a magnet for tourists year-round, is currently teeming with holidaymakers taking advantage of the Eid-ul-Azha vacation.

The hilly district of Rangamati is a tourist area surrounded by hills, forests and the Kaptai Lake and the influx of tourists and the movement of boats on the Kaptai Lake is causing new concerns in the health department.

During this Eid-ul-Adha holiday, a large gathering of travel enthusiasts has occurred, which raises concerns about the risk of coronavirus transmission in Rangamati.