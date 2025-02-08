'Operation Devil Hunt' starts countrywide today

The press release said, a meeting of the law enforcement agencies was held at the home ministry today, following the attack on the students and general people in Gazipur. At the meeting it was decided that the joint forces launch Operation Devil Hunt to ensure law and order in the areas concerned and to bring the criminals to book.

The press release said that details of Operation Devil Hunt will be made public at a press briefing tomorrow, Sunday. It was said, a number of students and members of the public were seriously injured in an attack by criminals of the fallen autocrats.